Palit reveals new GeForce RTX 3060 StormX and Dual graphics cards

Palit has just taken the wraps off of its new GeForce RTX 3060 Dual and GeForce RTX 3060 StormX series graphics cards.

First off we have the new Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Dual which uses 2 x 90mm fans to keep the card cool, and a bunch of ventilation across the card. Palit provides RGB lighting on the side of the shroud, so you're not going to get all blinged out looking at your card.

But then we have the super-small Palit GeForce RTX 3060 StormX graphics card which is a powerful, yet mini graphics card measuring in at just 17cm long. If you've got a small form factor (SFF) gaming PC and needed something with a good amount of grunt but didn't want to spend over $500 then you've got a new option on your hands if you can buy the Palit RTX 3060 StormX in your market.