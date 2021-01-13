All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD will have Ryzen Threadripper PRO chips for consumers in March 2021

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX is a flagship Zen 3-based BEAST: packs insane 64 cores, 128 threads and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 13 2021 12:34 AM CST
AMD has just announced that its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO workstation CPUs will be able to be purchased directly, starting in March 2021.

AMD will have Ryzen Threadripper PRO chips for consumers in March 2021 04 | TweakTown.com
At the moment, AMD's new Zen 3-based Ryzen Threadripper PRO chips are limited to the Lenovo ThinkStation P620 workstations exclusively, but that ends in March. We have seen motherboards from the likes of ASUS and GIGABYTE, ready for Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors on the sWRX8 package.

These new Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors break away from the regular Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series CPUs, with the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO chips using fully unlocked "ROME" multi-chip module re-configured for workstation. We're talking up to 64 cores and 128 threads (Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX), 8-channel DDR4 memory, and an insane 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes.

AMD will have Ryzen Threadripper PRO chips for consumers in March 2021 03 | TweakTown.com
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32-Core, 64-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X)

