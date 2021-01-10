ASUS WRX80 PRO WS SAGE SE mobo ready for Ryzen Threadripper PRO CPUs

ASUS is preparing one of the most insane motherboards I've ever seen, with the upcoming WRX80 PRO WS SAGE SE motherboard ready for AMD's Ryzen Threadripper PRO CPUs. Check it out:

AMD's new WRX80 platform is a gigantic leap over the TRX40 platform, with ultra-premium workstation systems of the near future will be able to choose from a few motherboards and one of those is the ASUS WRX80 PRO WS SAGE SE we have here today.

The ASUS WRX80 PRO WS SAGE SE has 8 memory slots with 8-channel memory support, which is something that AMD will be bringing to the table with the Ryzen Threadripper PRO series of CPUs. The WRX80 PRO WS SAGE SE has a huge 7 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, which will be fed by an incredible 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes.

The new sWRX8 (4094) socket will pack up to 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes, double that the non-PRO chips offer which is an incredible feat from AMD. I've got some proper details on AMD's Ryzen Threadripper PRO CPUs below

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX : (64 cores, 128 threads) base clock @ 2.7GHz and boost clock @ 4.2GHz

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX : (32 cores, 64 threads) base clock @ 3.5GHz and boost clock @ 4.2GHz

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955XWX : (16 cores, 32 threads) base clock @ 3.9GHz and boost clock @ 4.3GHz

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3945WX: (12 cores, 24 threads) base clock @ 4GHz and boost clock @ 4.3GHz

No pricing on the ASUS WRX80 PRO WS SAGE SE motherboard just yet, but don't expect it to be cheap.