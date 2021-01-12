All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EK's sandwich waterblock for servers cools two graphics cards at once

EK Water Blocks is now making custom water blocks for enterprise customers and one of its clients commissioned a dual card cooler.

@camwilmot
Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 10:19 PM CST
EK developed a GPU waterblock that enables you to double the graphics power of a rackmount server without taking extra space. The sandwich waterblock cools both cards at once.

EK revealed an interesting custom water block that it developed for one of its enterprise customers. 2CRSI, a French IT company, needed a solution for its 1U rack servers that would enable it to offer twice as many GPUs in its thin server enclosure.

EK's sandwich waterblock is made of solid copper and features milled cut-outs for NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 cards on both sides of the block. The cards mount in opposing directions to expose the PCIe slots on either side of the configuration. The inlet and outlet are mounted to one end of the block to allow for connection to radiator upfront in the case.

2CRSI created a custom PCB riser board that splits the PCIe socket for both cards to use. The company said EK's sandwich block enabled it to offer double the GPU computing power compared to a system without the water cooling solution.

NEWS SOURCE:ekwb.com

Cameron founded TweakTown in 1999 after it originally started off as his personal homepage. Cameron was once, many years ago, the only person at TweakTown producing content, but nowadays, he spends his time ensuring TweakTown operates at its best in his senior management role.

