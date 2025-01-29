be quiet! launches Power Zone 2 ultra-efficient PSUs for gamers

Last seen in 2013, be quiet! is bringing back its Power Zone line-up of PSUs built for PC gaming with 80 PLUS Platinum and Cybenetics Platinum ratings.

TL;DR: be quiet! has launched the Power Zone 2 series of power supplies, featuring semi-passive cooling and a single-rail design. Available in 1000W, 850W, and 750W models, they are Cybenetics Platinum certified and 80 PLUS Platinum rated. The series is ATX 3.1 compatible, launching February 11.

German hardware maker be quiet! has announced a new line of power supplies designed for efficiency and stability for PC gamers. Power Zone 2 sees the return of the company's 'Power Zone' line-up after a twelve-year absence. It's the first series of PSUs from be quiet! to feature semi-passive cooling, and like the original Power Zone PSUs from 2013, the new 2025 models stick to the series' single-rail design (a single massive high-performance 12V-rail).

be quiet!'s new Power Zone 2 power supply is built for efficiency and low-noise performance, image credit: be quiet!

A modified Pure Wings 3 140mm fan cools the PSU during high-load scenarios (like gaming on a GeForce RTX 5090). The fan will remain off until a specific load or temperature threshold is reached. Interestingly, once on, the fan will always run for 2-5 minutes to avoid frequent changes in noise.

One key feature of the Power Zone 2 line-up, available in 1000W, 850W, and 740W models, is the low electrical noise from coil whine, which has led to a Cybenetics rating of A+ for the 1000W and 850W models and A++ for the 750W model. In addition, Power Zone 2 PSUs are the first from be quiet! to be Cybenetics Platinum certified for efficiency.

They're also 80 PLUS Platinum rated, too. As modern power supplies, they are ATX 3.1 compatible with native 12V-2x6 600W connectors for next-gen PCIe Gen 5 graphics cards like the brand-new GeForce RTX 50 Series from NVIDIA. For the Power Zone 2 line-up, be quiet! Has chosen a 90-degree angled connecter for compatibility and overall aesthetics.

be quiet! notes that the Power Zone 2 line-up will launch on February 11 with the following price points. Check out the individual product pages for more details.