This new iBuyPower compact gaming PC case looks like an Xbox Series X

The new iBuyPower Revolt 3 MK3 has huge amounts of cooling, supports massive GPUs like the GeForce RTX 3080 and Radeon RX 6800 XT.

iBuyPower has just unveiled its new Revolt 3 MK3 chassis, which is giving me some serious Xbox Series X console vibes. Check it out in this slick new video from iBuyPower:

The new iBuyPower Revolt 3 MK3 is an 18.34-liter small form factor PC case that shrinks things down as much as possible, and even has a handle on top. There's a ton of ventilation which is great for keeping the innards of the system cool -- anything including the upcoming Core i9-11900K and Ryzen 9 5950X processors.

It'll even house a super-fast NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, with iBuyPower including a 700W 80 Plus Gold SFX-L PSU that will handle anything you throw at it.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The iBuyPower Revolt 3 MK3 comes in both black and white, and while the 700W PSU is inside of it by default you can have it upgraded and throw in the faster GeForce RTX 3090 into the small case. It would make for a total beast, and now I really want to build a system inside of it.