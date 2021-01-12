All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

LG's new Rollable smartphone has a 'unique resizable screen'

LG Rollable smartphone is real, and it will 'be launched this year' according to LG, competing with Samsung's foldable smartphones.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 6:59 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

LG first began work on its now Rollable smartphone back when it was known as the "Explorer Project" experiments, but here we are: LG's new foldable smartphone competitor to Samsung's growing line of foldables.

LG's new Rollable smartphone has a 'unique resizable screen' 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new LG Rollable smartphone has what LG calls a "unique resizable screen" that extends the smartphone, turning it into a larger, more tablet-like display. The display slides in and out of its place, making the screen bigger when you need it. Reading a message? You might use the small screen, but replying to it? You might want to extend it to use the keyboard easier... or to watch a video on the bigger screen.

LG has confirmed it's branded the new roll-out smartphone as the Rollable, and will be releasing it later this year. We don't know the exact pricing just yet, but leaks have suggested that the upcoming LG Rollable smartphone will cost somewhere in the vicinity of $2350.

LG's new Rollable smartphone has a 'unique resizable screen' 03 | TweakTown.com

An LG spokesperson told Nikkei: "Our management wanted to show that it is a real product, as there were many rumors around the rollable phone. As it is released at CES 2021, I can tell that it will be launched this year".

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G | Factory Unlocked (Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1799.99
$1799.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/12/2021 at 6:59 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:asia.nikkei.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.