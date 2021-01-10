MSI GE76 Raider: 17.3-inch laptop with 'dragon skin', RTX 3080 GPU

MSI will be showing off its new GE76 Raider gaming laptop in more detail at its MSIology: The Ultimate Shockwave event on January 13, but for now we have a tease of the interesting new gaming laptop.

The new MSI GE76 Raider gaming notebook has an interesting, and very unique "dragon skin" design that does truly look amazing. It's a 17.3-inch premium gaming laptop that will be powered by up to Intel's new Corer i9-10980HK processor and up to NVIDIA's soon-to-be-announced GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPU.

MSI will reportedly also be offering a 15.6-inch version of the "dragon skin" themed laptop, which will be known as the GE66. NVIDIA's new high-end GeForce RTX 3080 will be powering the premium gaming laptop, so we should expect (hopefully) a higher-end 1440p 165Hz display.

I'm digging the design work on this laptop, I have to say.