MSI GE76 Raider: 17.3-inch laptop with 'dragon skin', RTX 3080 GPU
MSI's new GE76 Raider is a 17.3-inch gaming laptop with 'dragon skin' styling, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card inside.
MSI will be showing off its new GE76 Raider gaming laptop in more detail at its MSIology: The Ultimate Shockwave event on January 13, but for now we have a tease of the interesting new gaming laptop.
The new MSI GE76 Raider gaming notebook has an interesting, and very unique "dragon skin" design that does truly look amazing. It's a 17.3-inch premium gaming laptop that will be powered by up to Intel's new Corer i9-10980HK processor and up to NVIDIA's soon-to-be-announced GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPU.
MSI will reportedly also be offering a 15.6-inch version of the "dragon skin" themed laptop, which will be known as the GE66. NVIDIA's new high-end GeForce RTX 3080 will be powering the premium gaming laptop, so we should expect (hopefully) a higher-end 1440p 165Hz display.
I'm digging the design work on this laptop, I have to say.