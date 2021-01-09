Sabrent RocketQ Battleship SSD teased with 64TB at PCIe 4.0 speeds

Sabrent goes for gold in the first days of 2021 with a tease of its RocketQ Battleship SSD which has 8 x 8TB SSDs for 64TB.

Sabrent has started 2021 off with a gigantic bang, sinking their competitors' battleships with their own RocketQ Battleship, which offers unprecedented storage capacity with a gigantic 64TB!

The company is using 8 of its RocketQ NVMe 8TB SSDs on a single x16 PCIe 4.0 (backwards compatible) port that will give you not just an insane 64TB of capacity, but with ultra-fast speeds. Sabrent is using Highpoint's new SSD7540 8-port PCIe 4.0 x16 M.2 NVMe RAID controller which is capable of 28,000MB/sec (28GB/sec) transfer speeds.

The new RocketQ Battleship might not end up being made into a retail product for consumers, but rather something the company is playing around and testing with in their labs. I love the name and hopefully they stick with it, because it's perfect: RocketQ Battleship has unlimited marketing potential.

Sabrent sells its RocketQ NVMe 8TB SSDs on Amazon for $1299 each, so 8 of them would cost you a total of $10,392 and then the Highpoint SSD7540 will cost another $999 for a total of $11,391 -- so we should expect Sabrent to sell its RocketQ Battleship 64TB SSD for somewhere in the vicinity of $12,000 or so.