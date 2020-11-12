Highpoint's new M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 controller: 64TB SSD at 28GB/sec!!!

Highpoint updates its NVMe RAID cards, now supports 4TB and 8TB capacities -- so yes 8 x 8TB = 64GB of ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe.

Highpoint has just unveiled the industry's first 8-port PCIe 4.0 x16 M.2 NVMe RAID controller, with the introduction of the Highpoint SSD7540.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new SSD7540 can take any PCIe 3.0 or PCIe 4.0 SSD at up to 8TB capacities, and up to 8 of them, to provide a simply insane 28,000MB/sec (28GB/sec) transfer speeds. You could install 8 x 8TB drives for 64TB in a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot pumping away 28GB/sec. I don't even have words.

You can buy one of these new Highpoint SSD7540 8-Port PCIe 4.0 x16 M.2 NVMe RAID Controller right now, buy a bunch of the biggest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, and enjoy up to 28GB/sec of read speeds in a PCIe 4.0-capable AMD motherboard.