Highpoint's new M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 controller: 64TB SSD at 28GB/sec!!!

Highpoint updates its NVMe RAID cards, now supports 4TB and 8TB capacities -- so yes 8 x 8TB = 64GB of ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 12 2020 10:30 PM CST
Highpoint has just unveiled the industry's first 8-port PCIe 4.0 x16 M.2 NVMe RAID controller, with the introduction of the Highpoint SSD7540.

The new SSD7540 can take any PCIe 3.0 or PCIe 4.0 SSD at up to 8TB capacities, and up to 8 of them, to provide a simply insane 28,000MB/sec (28GB/sec) transfer speeds. You could install 8 x 8TB drives for 64TB in a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot pumping away 28GB/sec. I don't even have words.

You can buy one of these new Highpoint SSD7540 8-Port PCIe 4.0 x16 M.2 NVMe RAID Controller right now, buy a bunch of the biggest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, and enjoy up to 28GB/sec of read speeds in a PCIe 4.0-capable AMD motherboard.

  • SSD7540 - PCIe 4.0 x16 / 8x M.2 Ports - MSRP USD $999.00, Shipping Early November, 2020
  • SSD7580 - PCIe 4.0 x16 / 8x U.2 Ports - MSRP USD $999.00, target shipping in December 2020
  • SSD7505 - PCIe 4.0 x16 / 4x M.2 Ports - MSRP USD $599.00, Shipping now
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

