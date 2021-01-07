All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Hitman 3 VR trailer shows just how immersive this game is

The Hitman trilogy is coming to PlayStation VR this month. The trailer shows they are going to provide a wild gaming experience.

Published Thu, Jan 7 2021 11:55 PM CST
Hitman 3 is just around the corner, and with it, you'll be able to experience the immersive world of the Hitman in first-person virtual reality. Not only the third game, but the whole trilogy is playable in VR.

IO Interactive is gearing up for the launch of Hitman 3 on January 20; the company dropped a trailer to build hype for the game. We've already seen the game in action at 4K, with its beautiful graphics upgrades, but shiny graphics only take you so far. The PSVR experience looks like the ultimate upgrade for the Hitman series.

In the trailer, IO Interactive said that "You've never experienced [Hitman] like this. It's personal. Tactile. Real." Hitman 3 supports VR throughout the entire open sandbox game, and the title includes remastered versions of Hitman and Hitman 2, which you can also play in full on PSVR.

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

