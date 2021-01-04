All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hitman 3 entire trilogy reduced to under 100GB, visual upgrades coming

IO Interactive has worked ninja goodness on Hitman 3, reducing the entire trilogy to take up less than 100GB of storage space.

Published Mon, Jan 4 2021 9:18 PM CST
Hitman 3 will be launching later this month and developer IO Interactive has said that the new game be a "platform" for the full reboot trilogy.

With that, gamers will be able to import levels, collectibles and even progress from the last two games in the Hitman franchise. But now a verified member of the Hitman 3 development team talked about some of the inner workings on the ResetEra forums, and some of the magic IO Interactive has done with the game.

The poster explained: "One thing I think all of you will be happy to hear is that we have managed to get the size of the game down significantly. All three games with all content will take up around 100 GB. [...] Biggest wins are because of data management and file structures and how we deliver the game so we could remove duplicate data. We also use newer and better compression for textures".

Considering Hitman 2 weighs in at a hefty 150GB, gamers were getting worried we'd have yet another 200-250GB+ game with Hitman 3 but that is not the case.

The post continued: "We upgraded the engine with screen space reflections. Best thing? It's backwards compatible with the previous two games in the trilogy and lots of surfaces has been upgraded. It's pretty stunning, I gotta say!"

