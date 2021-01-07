All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
XPG announces new XPG Gaming Gum: boosts energy and concentration

XPG unveils its new Gaming Gum, which has been created with caffeine for a quick energy boost and improved concentration.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 7 2021 8:01 PM CST
XPG is unleashing a bunch of next-gen gaming products during CES 2021 and its own Future of Gaming event, and one of those is the new XPG Gaming Gum... yes, chewing gum made for gamers.

The new XPG Gaming Gum has been made with ingredients that include caffeine, which XPG says are good for a "quick energy boost and improved concentration". Not only that, but the XPG Gaming Gum also includes Lutein which is an antioxidant that is beneficial to the eyes -- and it also suppresses inflammation and enhances sharpness of vision, among other benefits, says XPG.

XPG also notes that its new Gaming Gum "contains no fat and protein and features a refreshing and invigorating mint flavor".

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

