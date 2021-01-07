XPG announces new XPG Gaming Gum: boosts energy and concentration

XPG unveils its new Gaming Gum, which has been created with caffeine for a quick energy boost and improved concentration.

XPG is unleashing a bunch of next-gen gaming products during CES 2021 and its own Future of Gaming event, and one of those is the new XPG Gaming Gum... yes, chewing gum made for gamers.

The new XPG Gaming Gum has been made with ingredients that include caffeine, which XPG says are good for a "quick energy boost and improved concentration". Not only that, but the XPG Gaming Gum also includes Lutein which is an antioxidant that is beneficial to the eyes -- and it also suppresses inflammation and enhances sharpness of vision, among other benefits, says XPG.

XPG also notes that its new Gaming Gum "contains no fat and protein and features a refreshing and invigorating mint flavor".