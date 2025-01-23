All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025

ADATA and its gaming brand XPG have revealed a selection of innovative gaming-related solutions at CES 2025, one of which includes a mini PSU.

ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ADATA and its gaming brand XPG showcased innovative gaming solutions at CES 2025, including a mini PSU.

ADATA's gaming brand XPG gave us a tour of their suite at CES 2025, where they showcased several new products, including new cases, coolers, power supplies, and a new gaming chair.

ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 13
18

XPG showcased a selection of new cases at the trade show, and one that particularly caught my eye was the Starfighter ITX chassis, which features XPG's exclusive "Exoskeleton" design language. Notably, the Starfighter is still a prototype chassis, but XPG informed that it's likely to hit the market sometime throughout 2025, and as for its design, the Starfighter has quite a small footprint given its Mini-ITX chassis.

The Starfighter supports a 160mm fan and 360mm radiators. Additionally, it comes with support for NVIDIA's newly announced GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs, and its highlighted feature is the removable panels.

ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 14ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 15
ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 12
18

Moving on to another cool piece of ADATA technology, we have the Mars 970 Storm, which is a PCIe 5.0 SSD with a Silicon Motion SM2508 controller. This new SSD features a liquid and air cooler block that has a dual-fan design, which XPG tells me will provide 25% better heat dissipation. The new SSD features 14,000/12,000 MB/s read/write speeds and a capacity of up to 8TB.

ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 10ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 11

Another product worth mentioning is ADATA's latest addition to the Pymcore series, with the Pymcore Platinum, which supports up to 235% power excursion and is rated for up to 2350W. The PSU is equipped with 12V-2x6 connections and is capable of providing up to 600W output capacity. Additionally, XPG informed me that it features 100% Japanese capacitors with a 105 Celcius temperature rating.

ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 16ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 17
ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 18ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 19
ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 20ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 21

Lastly, ADATA and XPG are looking to expand their gaming product offerings, and a new market the company is testing is gaming chairs. Introducing the Nexus Plus, a premium leatherette gaming chair that comes with an adjustable lumbar support for personalized comfort, 6D adjustable armrests for versatile positioning, and a weight rating of up to 150kg.

ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 22
18
ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 23
18
ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 24
18
ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025 25
18

If you are interested in checking out more of ADATA/XPG's CES 2025 announcements, visit this link here.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the ADATA SU800 512GB 3D-NAND 2.5 Inch SATA III High Speed Read & Write up to 560MB/s
Best Deals: ADATA SU800 512GB 3D-NAND 2.5 Inch SATA III High Speed Read & Write up to 560MB/s
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$58.76 USD
- $56.97 USD
Buy
$86.71 CAD
- $108.58 CAD
Buy
£50.87
- £50.17
Buy
$58.76 USD
- $56.97 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/23/2025 at 12:21 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:prweb.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles