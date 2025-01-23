ADATA showcases a selection of innovative gaming products at CES 2025

ADATA and its gaming brand XPG have revealed a selection of innovative gaming-related solutions at CES 2025, one of which includes a mini PSU.

ADATA's gaming brand XPG gave us a tour of their suite at CES 2025, where they showcased several new products, including new cases, coolers, power supplies, and a new gaming chair.

XPG showcased a selection of new cases at the trade show, and one that particularly caught my eye was the Starfighter ITX chassis, which features XPG's exclusive "Exoskeleton" design language. Notably, the Starfighter is still a prototype chassis, but XPG informed that it's likely to hit the market sometime throughout 2025, and as for its design, the Starfighter has quite a small footprint given its Mini-ITX chassis.

The Starfighter supports a 160mm fan and 360mm radiators. Additionally, it comes with support for NVIDIA's newly announced GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs, and its highlighted feature is the removable panels.

Moving on to another cool piece of ADATA technology, we have the Mars 970 Storm, which is a PCIe 5.0 SSD with a Silicon Motion SM2508 controller. This new SSD features a liquid and air cooler block that has a dual-fan design, which XPG tells me will provide 25% better heat dissipation. The new SSD features 14,000/12,000 MB/s read/write speeds and a capacity of up to 8TB.

Another product worth mentioning is ADATA's latest addition to the Pymcore series, with the Pymcore Platinum, which supports up to 235% power excursion and is rated for up to 2350W. The PSU is equipped with 12V-2x6 connections and is capable of providing up to 600W output capacity. Additionally, XPG informed me that it features 100% Japanese capacitors with a 105 Celcius temperature rating.

Lastly, ADATA and XPG are looking to expand their gaming product offerings, and a new market the company is testing is gaming chairs. Introducing the Nexus Plus, a premium leatherette gaming chair that comes with an adjustable lumbar support for personalized comfort, 6D adjustable armrests for versatile positioning, and a weight rating of up to 150kg.

If you are interested in checking out more of ADATA/XPG's CES 2025 announcements, visit this link here.