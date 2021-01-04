All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
IKEA makes mock PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, helps you measure it

If you don't know how a huge PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console is in-person, IKEA has your back with some mock consoles.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 4 2021 11:00 PM CST
Sony has an absolutely mammoth console with the PlayStation 5, with some people not being able to fit them into their entertainment units.

IKEA makes mock PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, helps you measure it 01 | TweakTown.com

So the brains at IKEA have come through for us all, with some mock consoles available in some stores so you can see how big they'd be against some home furniture and entertainment units. The physical size guides are also semi-styled to the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles -- captured and uploaded to Reddit.

IKEA explains on the box of the PS5: "Which Ikea media storage unit will be able to fit my new, meme-ishly oversized, gaming console?" I think this is a fantastic idea, especially if you're buying some new furniture for your living or gaming room and need to have dimensions, literally in front of you.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

