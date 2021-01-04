IKEA makes mock PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, helps you measure it

If you don't know how a huge PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console is in-person, IKEA has your back with some mock consoles.

Sony has an absolutely mammoth console with the PlayStation 5, with some people not being able to fit them into their entertainment units.

So the brains at IKEA have come through for us all, with some mock consoles available in some stores so you can see how big they'd be against some home furniture and entertainment units. The physical size guides are also semi-styled to the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles -- captured and uploaded to Reddit.

IKEA explains on the box of the PS5: "Which Ikea media storage unit will be able to fit my new, meme-ishly oversized, gaming console?" I think this is a fantastic idea, especially if you're buying some new furniture for your living or gaming room and need to have dimensions, literally in front of you.