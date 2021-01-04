All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
That 78 x GeForce RTX 3080 mining rig has RGB, now makes $900 per DAY!

78 x GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card mining crypto: now has RGB lighting (this helps! haha) and makes up to $27,000 per monhh!!

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 4 2021 7:31 PM CST
One of the stories from last week blew up, with Simon Byrne and his huge 78 x GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card crypto mining rig. But now... it has RGB lighting turned on and it is the most beautiful personal mine I've ever seen. Check it out:

That 78 x GeForce RTX 3080 mining rig has RGB, now makes 0 per DAY! 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

But now the story has changed a bit, as the price of Bitcoin has exploded up to $34,000 -- as too as Ethereum. This means that those early numbers of around $10,000 per month or $128,000 per year are a little on the low side, and Bryne would now be making up in excess of $20,000 per month and around $250,000+ per year.

Byrne's total mining system power is 143 GPUs with 28.46 kW of power consumption, 9.665GH/s of ETH mining power -- and around $900 profit per day... all with RGB lighting on top!

NEWS SOURCE:facebook.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

