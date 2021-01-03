All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony discontinuing multiple PlayStation 4 console SKUs in Japan

Sony may support the PlayStation 4 until 2023, but certain PS4 and PS4 Pro SKU models are discontinuing production in Japan.

Published Sun, Jan 3 2021 6:45 PM CST
Sony is ending production of certain PS4 and PS4 Pro models in Japan, overseas retailers report.

Sony plans to end production on the original 2013 PS4 launch variants as well as a particular PS4 Pro SKU. The news was relayed by Twitter user and Japan native Cheesemeister, who visited a retailer in Japan that warned consumers certain console models won't be available again: "Due to the manufacturer ending production, the following products will not be restocked," the retailer said.

Five PS4 consoles were listed as ending production:

  • PS4 500GB Glacier White
  • PS4 1TB Jet Black
  • PS4 1TB Glacier White
  • PS4 Pro 2TB Jet Black (Japan exclusive)
  • PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White

There's no need for alarm, though, and there's no evidence that Sony is ceasing production on all PS4 models. The PS4 Slim isn't included in this list--only the thicker trapezoidal launch PS4s--and there's only two PS4 Pro specialty models like the custom all-white Glacier PS4 Pro and the limited Japan-exclusive 2TB PS4 Pro.

Sony has said that it plans to support the PlayStation 4 family of hardware into 2023, and that the transition to the PS5 will be a slow years' long strategy. During that time, Sony will release games simultaneously on both the PS4 and PS4 systems.

Oddly enough, VideoGameChronicle notes that Sony's own PlayStation retail storefront doesn't have any PS4 Pro consoles in stock.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

