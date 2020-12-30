All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sabrent rockets out of California, makes new HQ in Florida in 2021

Sabrent is another big business adding to the mass exodus from California, with Sabrent setting up shop down in Florida.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 30 2020 11:25 PM CST
Sabrent has announced it will be moving its operations out California, and down to Florida -- marking yet another big business moving its operations out of California.

In a statement to TweakTown, Sabrent explained: "Big business moving out of California continue to increase, now Sabrent joins the list and began doing so at the beginning of 2020. The target location for Sabrent is Florida, which offers a competitive business environment".

"Sabrent states that to continue to be competitive in the storage market, they have looked elsewhere for a more business-friendly location so Sabrent can continue to innovate advanced storage solutions for the ever-growing storage market. What will it take for California to change this increasing trend? Wildfires, power outages, and COVID lockdowns continue to frustrate businesses and force them to look elsewhere to operate".

Sabrent is really taking some swings at California here, noting that Florida offers a "competitive business environment" that California obviously does not. They have moved to a more "business-friendly" location so that they can continue to expand into the storage market starting fresh in 2021.

