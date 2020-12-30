All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE announces Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC graphics card

GIGABYTE's new Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC has a triple-fan cooler, triple 8-pin PCIe power required, with WindForce 3X cooling.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 30 2020 10:51 PM CST
GIGABYTE has just announced its new Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC graphics card, which will rock a large triple-fan cooler and require triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

GIGABYTE announces Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC graphics card 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC graphics card from GIGABYTE is their fastest custom RX 6900 XT yet, but there will be an AORUS version of the RX 6900 XT announced sometime in 2021. For now, we have GIGABYTE cooling the card with its WindForce 3X cooling design, packing a triple-fan cooler, the use of graphene nano lubricant, and more.

GIGABYTE announces Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC graphics card 02 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE announces Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC graphics card 03 | TweakTown.com

GIGABYTE is using 3 x 80mm fans that each have 11 blade, with a plastic shroud on the front -- the fans themselves use nano lubricant which reportedly offers the same lifespan as dual ball bearings, but they're quieter. The fans also spin in alternate mode that reduces the turbulence of other fans, increasing air pressure.

The new GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC graphics card has GPU clocks of up to 2050MHz with Game and 2285MHz Boost. GIGABYTE will be charging around $1200 for the Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC, a $200 premium over AMD's own reference model Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.

GIGABYTE announces Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC graphics card 04 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE announces Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC graphics card 05 | TweakTown.com

GIGABYTE is providing 2 x HDMI 2.1 and 2 x DP 1.4 for display configuration on the back, and a dual-BIOS design that lets you tweak between OC and Silent modes on the RX 6900 XT Gaming OC.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

