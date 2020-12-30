All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Epic Games Launcher's new update will fix high CPU usage bug

Epic Games says that it has 'identified the issue' regarding high CPU usage on the Epic Games Launcher, update is on the way.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 30 2020 7:27 PM CST
If you're running the Epic Games Launcher and wondering why your CPU usage has been high, you'll need to get your refresher course on that here -- if you already know about it, Epic is aware and a fix is on the way.

Sergiy Galyonkin, one of the developers behind Epic Game Launcher, said that his team is well aware of the issue and have already made a fix that is being tested. We don't know when the patch will go live, but I don't think it'll be much into 2021 before there's an update pushed out.

Epic Games Launcher's new update will fix high CPU usage bug 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, dsogaming.com

