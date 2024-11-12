All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA's new GPU driver brings support for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and fixes nasty Corsair iCUE bug

Weird iCUE glitch which was seriously spiking CPU usage has been cured, thankfully, and we have support for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, too.

NVIDIA's new GPU driver brings support for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and fixes nasty Corsair iCUE bug
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA has released the GeForce Game Ready Driver version 566.14, which supports S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and includes DLSS 3 Frame Generation for improved frame rates on RTX 4000 graphics cards.

NVIDIA has released a new graphics driver that comes with support for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and it also packs the fix for a bug that has been plaguing those with Corsair peripherals.

DLSS 3 frame rate boost in 4K for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Image Credit: NVIDIA)
3

DLSS 3 frame rate boost in 4K for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

The GeForce Game Ready Driver version 566.14 brings in support for the mentioned games, which are also getting DLSS 3 Frame Generation - good news for your frame rates (those with RTX 4000 graphics cards, of course).

DLSS 3 frame rate boost in 1440p for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Image Credit: NVIDIA)
3

DLSS 3 frame rate boost in 1440p for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

The driver is the first to be released following the debut of the official NVIDIA App, which just exited from its beta test, pushing GeForce Experience into obscurity (for those who used it, anyway). You can use that official app to grab the new v566.14 driver, of course.

The new GPU driver also comes complete with a cure for the nasty bug that was caused by a previous driver release. This was v566.03 which suffered a clash with Corsair's iCUE tool (used to control its RGB lighting, and more) and also the Bluestacks Android emulator, resulting in CPU usage spiking to huge levels.

Fortunately, that problem is a thing of the past with driver version 566.14, NVIDIA promises us.

A bug where the GPU driver interferes with Windows 10 transparency effects, however, remains active - hopefully a cure for that will be inbound soon enough. This problem was also first introduced by the v566.03 driver update, so that's a couple of clangers NVIDIA dropped with that release - though the Corsair bug had the biggest impact.

Photo of the GALAX GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card
Best Deals: GALAX GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/12/2024 at 11:24 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.com, stalker2.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles