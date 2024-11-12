NVIDIA's new GPU driver brings support for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and fixes nasty Corsair iCUE bug

Weird iCUE glitch which was seriously spiking CPU usage has been cured, thankfully, and we have support for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, too.

NVIDIA has released a new graphics driver that comes with support for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and it also packs the fix for a bug that has been plaguing those with Corsair peripherals.

DLSS 3 frame rate boost in 4K for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

The GeForce Game Ready Driver version 566.14 brings in support for the mentioned games, which are also getting DLSS 3 Frame Generation - good news for your frame rates (those with RTX 4000 graphics cards, of course).

DLSS 3 frame rate boost in 1440p for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

The driver is the first to be released following the debut of the official NVIDIA App, which just exited from its beta test, pushing GeForce Experience into obscurity (for those who used it, anyway). You can use that official app to grab the new v566.14 driver, of course.

The new GPU driver also comes complete with a cure for the nasty bug that was caused by a previous driver release. This was v566.03 which suffered a clash with Corsair's iCUE tool (used to control its RGB lighting, and more) and also the Bluestacks Android emulator, resulting in CPU usage spiking to huge levels.

Fortunately, that problem is a thing of the past with driver version 566.14, NVIDIA promises us.

A bug where the GPU driver interferes with Windows 10 transparency effects, however, remains active - hopefully a cure for that will be inbound soon enough. This problem was also first introduced by the v566.03 driver update, so that's a couple of clangers NVIDIA dropped with that release - though the Corsair bug had the biggest impact.