Windows 11 24H2 runs into more nasty bugs causing audio output to fail and games to crash

New Windows 11 24H2 bugs are affecting those who've turned on Auto HDR - which may cause games to crash - and PCs with the Dirac Audio app.

Is it time for some good news about Windows 11 24H2, finally? No, it isn't sadly, instead we've got further tales of woe about fresh bugs in the 24H2 update.

Games might crash if you have Auto HDR turned on with 24H2 (Image Credit: Microsoft)

There are two new critters which are skittering about in the works of Windows 11 24H2, as highlighted by Microsoft in its release health status dashboard for the OS.

The first glitch is with the Auto HDR feature, and when it's switched on, those running 24H2 may find the colors in games are messed up (with "certain display configurations" Microsoft advises).

On top of that, some games might also crash with Auto HDR enabled, so this is a bit of a double whammy of a bug.

The other issue with 24H2 is audio-related, and it affects PCs which have Dirac Audio (and the cridspapo.dll file). Dirac Audio is an app that aims to improve audio clarity, but in this case, it completely breaks the audio on a PC with the 24H2 update - you won't get any sound at all.

As a result, a compatibility block has been put on devices with Dirac Audio installed, to prevent those PCs from downloading 24H2 - and the same is true of systems that have Auto HDR enabled.

The fix for Auto HDR is simple enough, mind - just switch it off if you've installed 24H2, although obviously you won't be able to benefit from it for your SDR games. Unfortunately, in the case of the audio bug, there's nothing you can do if you've already grabbed 24H2 and have run into this glitch.

Microsoft says it's working with Dirac to get a driver update to fix things, which it will provide via Windows Update - so you'll just have to wait for that (or roll back your PC). The software giant is also working on a fix for the other problem with Auto HDR.