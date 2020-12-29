Report: PS5 ships record-breaking 3.4 million units in four weeks

Sony's PlayStation 5 comes swinging out of the gate with 3.4 million units shipped worldwide, but full sales are unknown.

Sony has shipped a huge 3.4 million PS5 consoles worldwide in its first month of availability, a new record for PlayStation hardware, sources tell DigiTimes.

According to DigiTimes, the PlayStation 5 is swinging out of the gate with strong shipment surges. Sony has reportedly made good on its promise of widespread console availability for the holidays, and has shipped 3.4 million consoles to worldwide markets in four weeks' time. Remember, this is shipments so it's technically sell-in, not sell-through or actual sales, but due to extreme demand it's implied that all of these units were sold to consumers.

If accurate, this figure places the PS5 at the top of PlayStation console launch shipments. A like-for-like comparison against the PS4 is tough because we don't know exact 4-week figures for the PS4. The PS4 sold 2.1 million units in its first two weeks of availability, and shipped 4.3 million units in Q3'13 and another 3.3 million units in Q4'13. All in all, the PlayStation 4 managed to ship 7.6 million units in the two quarters after launch.

Sony has higher ambitious for the PlayStation 5. The company expects the PS5 to break the 7.6 million mark set by the PS4, but we don't know by how much.

The PS5 is also expected to significantly contribute to the company's FY2020 earnings. Sony has raised its total-year earnings by $945 million, and now expects its Games and Network Services segment to rake in 2.6 trillion yen ($24.57 billion) in FY2020, a rather sizable 35% increase over FY2019's performance.