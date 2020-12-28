All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 GPU: RTX 4090 twice as fast as the RTX 3090?!

You can now reserve Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S21 smartphone in the US

Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S21 smartphone pre-order registrations are now live in the US, with the full unveiling in January 2021.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 28 2020 7:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung is ending 2020 with the huge hype train up to the release of their next-gen Galaxy S21 family of smartphones, opening up the pre-order registrations for US users for the upcoming phone.

You can now reserve Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S21 smartphone in the US 02 | TweakTown.com

Samsung will be detailing its next-gen Galaxy S21 family of smartphones in the second half of January 2021, which is just weeks away. If you're in the US, you can now reserve your pre-order for Samsung's new Galaxy S21 smartphones which will release as the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Once you've registered for the pre-order notification then you will get $60 instant credit towards buying accessories for your new Galaxy S21 series smartphone. You'll also get $10 credit if you pre-order through the app, too.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G (SM-F916UZKAXAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1999.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/28/2020 at 2:50 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.