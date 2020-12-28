You can now reserve Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S21 smartphone in the US

Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S21 smartphone pre-order registrations are now live in the US, with the full unveiling in January 2021.

Samsung is ending 2020 with the huge hype train up to the release of their next-gen Galaxy S21 family of smartphones, opening up the pre-order registrations for US users for the upcoming phone.

Samsung will be detailing its next-gen Galaxy S21 family of smartphones in the second half of January 2021, which is just weeks away. If you're in the US, you can now reserve your pre-order for Samsung's new Galaxy S21 smartphones which will release as the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Once you've registered for the pre-order notification then you will get $60 instant credit towards buying accessories for your new Galaxy S21 series smartphone. You'll also get $10 credit if you pre-order through the app, too.