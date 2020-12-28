You can now reserve Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S21 smartphone in the US
Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S21 smartphone pre-order registrations are now live in the US, with the full unveiling in January 2021.
Published Mon, Dec 28 2020 7:31 PM CST
Samsung is ending 2020 with the huge hype train up to the release of their next-gen Galaxy S21 family of smartphones, opening up the pre-order registrations for US users for the upcoming phone.
Samsung will be detailing its next-gen Galaxy S21 family of smartphones in the second half of January 2021, which is just weeks away. If you're in the US, you can now reserve your pre-order for Samsung's new Galaxy S21 smartphones which will release as the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Once you've registered for the pre-order notification then you will get $60 instant credit towards buying accessories for your new Galaxy S21 series smartphone. You'll also get $10 credit if you pre-order through the app, too.
