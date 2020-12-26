All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Among Us beats PUBG's Steam player numbers in 2020

Among Us clashes heads with huge top-sellers on Steam, beating out Red Dead Redemption 2, Doom Eternal, and Cyberpunk 2077.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Dec 26 2020 6:55 PM CST
Among Us, the addictive indie made by a three-man team, has now broken Steam's top revenue charts for 2020.

Among Us is one of the most popular games of all time, and now Valve is revealing some interesting metrics. Among Us is butting heads with platform titans and is now the fourth best-selling and most-played Steam game of 2020. The game managed to beat out Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, GTA V, and even Doom Eternal. Fall Guys still conquered Among Us, and rightly so, as Fall Guys has sold a whopping 10 million copies since release.

The small-indie-turned-megastar is also the fourth most-played Steam game of 2020. Among Us had more players than DOTA 2, Monster Hunter World, and even Steam's all-time concurrent titan, PUBG. This makes sense; analyst firm SuperData says Among Us is the "most popular game ever in terms of monthly players."

SuperData estimates Among Us had 500 million MAUs in November 2020, which is absolutely insane even for a live game.

No in-game purchase or game sales revenues have been shared, so we don't exactly know how much Among Us has made to date.

NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

