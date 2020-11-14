Fall Guys has now sold as many copies of Stardew Valley

Fall Guys has now sold more than 10 million copies on Steam, rivalling some of the biggest indies on the market.

Unity is now publicly traded, and that means its quarterly earnings reports can be seen by everyone. In its first public Q3 brief, Unity confirmed Fall Guys has sold over 10 million copies on Steam. Fall Guys is made by Unity, so the engine-makers are eager to tout these milestones.

To add perspective, this means Fall Guys has 3 million copies from August to November. That's about 750,000 copies sold per month. At 10 million sales, Fall Guys now rivals Stardew Valley, the gigantic indie farm simulator that's released on pretty much every modern gaming platform available. The numbers also see Fall Guys beating some AAA games like Final Fantasy XV, Battlefield V, and Resident Evil 7.

Also remember this figure doesn't include actual revenues from Fall Guys' cosmetic microtransactions.