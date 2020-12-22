KFC's new chicken bucket console/PC takes on PS5, Xbox Series X

Move over, PS5 and Xbox Series X: The KFConsole mini-PC warms your chicken and while delivering impressive gaming performance.

Remember the KFConsole we reported on in June? Well it's a real thing, and it's pretty powerful.

The new KFConsole wants to play a game of chicken with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The system is real, and it packs some serious horsepower with Intel's NUC 9 platform alongside an ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI GPU. KFC boasts the chicken-bucket console can hit 240FPS, deliver 4K gaming with ray tracing, and is VR-ready to boot.

The rig is built in a specially-designed CoolerMaster case and features patented Chicken Bucket Technology that will literally warm up your tendies as you game. The future is here and it's pretty delicious.

No pricing or availability was announced but don't expect the system to be cheap.