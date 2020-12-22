All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
KFC's new chicken bucket console/PC takes on PS5, Xbox Series X

Move over, PS5 and Xbox Series X: The KFConsole mini-PC warms your chicken and while delivering impressive gaming performance.

Published Tue, Dec 22 2020 12:35 PM CST
Remember the KFConsole we reported on in June? Well it's a real thing, and it's pretty powerful.

The new KFConsole wants to play a game of chicken with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The system is real, and it packs some serious horsepower with Intel's NUC 9 platform alongside an ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI GPU. KFC boasts the chicken-bucket console can hit 240FPS, deliver 4K gaming with ray tracing, and is VR-ready to boot.

The rig is built in a specially-designed CoolerMaster case and features patented Chicken Bucket Technology that will literally warm up your tendies as you game. The future is here and it's pretty delicious.

No pricing or availability was announced but don't expect the system to be cheap.

NEWS SOURCE:landing.coolermaster.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

