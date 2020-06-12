KFConsole hits 4K 120FPS and cooks your chicken at the same time

KFC's at it again, and it's new next-gen console hits 4K 120FPS and keeps your chicken nice and warm

Move over, Sony. Make way, Microsoft. KFC is coming for your next-gen console audience.

Today KFC announced its own surprising jump into the console market. Introducing the KFConsole, an innovative new system that satisfies both your hunger for high-end enthusiast gaming and your actual hunger.

The real secret sauce to the KFConsole is its patented Chicken Bucket Chamber technology, which keeps your tasty drumsticks warm as you game. Instead of simply whisking away all the heat with a powerful cooling solution, the KFC Console makes good use of the 7nm SoC's toasty thermals to actually cook your food. The Chicken Bucket Chamber also acts as a combo space heater for those cold wintry nights.

KFC has yet to announce pricing for their new next-gen console, but it's due out November 12, 2020.