This Cyberpunk 2077 glitch might be the craziest one yet

This ridiculous Cyberpunk 2077 glitch has gotten a ton of attention on social media and is a great example of the game's issues.

Published Sun, Dec 20 2020 3:26 PM CST
Cyberpunk 2077 is having tons of issues on consoles and PC. Glitches and bugs run rampant, some of which are game-breaking and can irreversibly corrupt your saves and block quest progression. Others are hilarious, like V. randomly flashing you their junk in the menus, or just severe technical clashes that create meme-worthy moments like this one.

Twitter user ChronoKatie just captured one of the most outrageous Cyberpunk 2077 glitches while playing the game on consoles. While riding a bike throughout Night City, V. was randomly shot into the air to get a bird's eye view of the metropolis. Eventually V. was pulled into the graphic-less void of the outer realm--that space that exists in all video games but is protected by layers of stability.

Apparently the game is super buggy when riding motorcycles throughout the city. We've seen character textures/models randomly change while riding, along with hard game crashes.

Have you experienced any glitches like these?

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

