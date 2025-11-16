Check out this RTX 5050 overclocked to 3.5GHz using a camping freezer, unlocks 23% more perf

TL;DR: TrashBench overclocked an entry-level GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5050 by shunt-modding and cooling it with a Techni-Ice camping freezer, achieving a 23% GPU clock increase to 3468MHz. This unconventional cooling method boosted 3DMark scores and gaming performance, reaching 194FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p.

If you want to see one of the craziest overclocks using something totally unconventional, then this RTX 5050 overclocked using a camping freezer should get your attention.

TrashBench used an entry-level GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card, shunt-modded it to remove its power limits, and then dropped the cooling loop into a portable Techni-Ice camping freezer. The loop itself uses a glycol mix, allowing the GPU to run below ambient temperatures, where according to TrashBench's numbers, the RTX 5050 GPU core temps were sitting at around -12C to 15C depending on the load.

NVIDIA's entry-level GeForce RTX 5050 has a stock GPU boost of around 2820MHz, but cooled with the Techni-Ice camping freezer and shunt-modded, TrashBench was hitting 3468MHz, which represents a 23% increase in GPU clocks. The GB207 GPU inside of the RTX 5050 overclocked by TrashBench is now the top of the 3DMark charts for the RTX 5050, with TimeSpy hitting 10,211 points at stock, or 12,058 points when overclocked.

3DMark's higher-end Port Royal benchmark went from 6131 to 7162 when overclocked, and the Heaven Benchmark went from 6792 to 7953 points, with TrashBench reporting: "stock boost: 2820MHz. After the shunt mod + freezer loop: 3468MHz sustained. That's a 23% uplift... and it was enough to beat his runs".

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

TrashBench even tested out Cyberpunk 2077 where he was hitting 164FPS at 1080p on the Low preset, without any DLSS, Frame Generation, or Ray Tracing enabled. But when overclocked, the RTX 5050 was pushing 194FPS average, which is a decent uplift, that's for sure.