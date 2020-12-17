All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Space Force officer: 'Yolo, PS5 > letters of discipline' to superiors

Space Force member gets reprimanded for being 30 minutes late to physical training. Why? He was out buying a PlayStation 5.

Published Thu, Dec 17 2020 9:30 PM CST
A naughty Space Force airman has been reprimanded and demoted because he was 30 minutes late to physical training, because he was out buying a new PlayStation 5 console.

A letter was posted to the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook Page, where the Space Force airman reportedly texted his superior officer saying he would be 30 minutes late. The reason? He was driving around to different Target stores to find himself a new PS5 console.

In the texts, the Space Force airman reportedly said "Yolo, PS5 > letters of discipline".

The superior officer reportedly replied, forcing a reduction to the grade of Airman First Class -- which means a paycut from around $2262 to $2042 per month. In the letter, the Space Force superior officer said: "You are hereby reprimanded. You were late to work, and insinuated to your supervisor that buying a PlayStation was more important to you than the disciplinary consequences of your actions".

The letter continues: "In the past, you have had every opportunity to prove that showing up to work on a time is a priority for you, yet you continue to fail. Your actions are an extreme deviation from the professionalism expected of you as a member of the armed forces. As long as you remain in the Air Force, I expect your behavior to comply with Air Force standards, which include appearing at your appointed place of duty, on time, every time. Any further misconduct may result in more severe action".

NEWS SOURCES:facebook.com, taskandpurpose.com, theverge.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

