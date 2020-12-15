All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's new RTX A6000: workstation card with 48GB and costs $4650

NVIDIA offers the full GA102 with all CUDA cores enabled: 10752 in total, 48GB of GDDR6 memory and a new low-profile NVLink bridge.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 15 2020 11:07 PM CST
NVIDIA has just announced its new RTX A6000 workstation graphics card, offering the full Ampere GA102 GPU with all of the CUDA cores enabled.

The new RTX A6000 workstation graphics card packs a huge 10752 CUDA cores, compared to the GeForce RTX 3090 with 10496 CUDA cores and the Quadro RTX 8000 with 4608 CUDA cores. But the single-precision compute performance on the new RTX A6000 is 3.1 TLFOPs higher than the RTX 3090, with the RTX A6000 pushing 38.7 TFLOPs.

NVIDIA has used 48GB of GDDR6 memory on the new RTX A6000 workstation graphics card, which at 16Gbps, provides 768GB/sec of memory bandwidth. This is higher than the 672GB/sec on the Quadro RTX 8000 workstation graphics card, but less than the gaming-focused GeForce RTX 3090 with its 24GB of GDDR6X at 19.5Gbps and 936GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA's new RTX A6000 workstation graphics card costs $4650.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

