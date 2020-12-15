NVIDIA's new RTX A6000: workstation card with 48GB and costs $4650

NVIDIA offers the full GA102 with all CUDA cores enabled: 10752 in total, 48GB of GDDR6 memory and a new low-profile NVLink bridge.

NVIDIA has just announced its new RTX A6000 workstation graphics card, offering the full Ampere GA102 GPU with all of the CUDA cores enabled.

The new RTX A6000 workstation graphics card packs a huge 10752 CUDA cores, compared to the GeForce RTX 3090 with 10496 CUDA cores and the Quadro RTX 8000 with 4608 CUDA cores. But the single-precision compute performance on the new RTX A6000 is 3.1 TLFOPs higher than the RTX 3090, with the RTX A6000 pushing 38.7 TFLOPs.

NVIDIA has used 48GB of GDDR6 memory on the new RTX A6000 workstation graphics card, which at 16Gbps, provides 768GB/sec of memory bandwidth. This is higher than the 672GB/sec on the Quadro RTX 8000 workstation graphics card, but less than the gaming-focused GeForce RTX 3090 with its 24GB of GDDR6X at 19.5Gbps and 936GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA's new RTX A6000 workstation graphics card costs $4650.

