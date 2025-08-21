MaxSun's new Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB Turbo dual-GPU card has been listed in US for $3000

MaxSun is preparing to release its new Arc Pro B60 48GB graphics card: a new dual-GPU card with a total of 48GB of VRAM for AI workloads.

TL;DR: MaxSun's new Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB Turbo graphics card features dual Intel Arc Pro B60 GPUs with 48GB GDDR6 VRAM, optimized for professional AI and compute workloads. It supports PCIe 5.0 x16 bifurcation, advanced media engines, and robust cooling, offering scalable multi-card configurations for high-performance tasks.

MaxSun is prepping its new Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB Turbo graphics card for release, featuring two Arc Pro B60 GPUs each packing 24GB of VRAM for a total of 48GB GDDR6. Check it out:

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

We've been keeping a close eye on this graphics card, as I'm personally a long-time (30 years+) fan of all things GPU, and especially dual-GPU offerings. MaxSun's upcoming Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB Turbo graphics card fits into a regular PCIe slot that splits into two 8-lane connections, with a GPU assigned to each of those 8 lanes.

The PC detects the card as two GPUs, even though it's physically connected to a single PCIe slot, and unlike other dual-GPU graphics cards, this isn't for gaming. MaxSun's new Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB Turbo graphics card is for professionals, and more so, AI workloads.

US distributor Hydratechbuilds has the new MaxSun Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB Turbo graphics card listed for $3000 on its website, and when compared to the single-GPU Arc Pro B60 graphics card which ASRock sells for $999, the dual-GPU offering is a bigger pill to swallow. However, if you were buying two of the MaxSun Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB Turbo graphics cards you'd have 96GB of VRAM for $6000, and you'd fit two in your machine. Trying to fit four single B60 GPUs in a system however... a totally different conversation.

3

The new MaxSun Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB is a dual-GPU graphics card powered by the BMG-G21 GPU, yet Intel hasn't officially confirmed the launch of its B60 or B50 graphics cards, but they're expected to hit system integrators (SIs) in the weeks ahead.

This isn't a regular dual-GPU graphics card of years gone, but rather the board is host to two GPUs, each with eight PCIe Gen5 lanes, functioning as two separate graphics adapters. This means it's not for gaming, but rather compute workloads like AI, especially with the 48GB of VRAM. If you had two of the MaxSun Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB graphics cards, you'd have 96GB of VRAM ready for AI workloads, and it'd be cheaper than buying a single NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 with 32GB of VRAM.

MaxSun Arc Pro B60 Dual 48GB features: