EA to buy racing game gurus Codemasters for $1.2 billion

Electronic Arts wants to dominate the racing genre by purchasing Codemasters, the devs behind F1, Project Cars, and DiRT.

EA plans to buy Codemasters for a huge $1.2 billion in an effort to dominate the racing game market.

EA today confirmed its plan to purchase Codemasters, the UK-based game developer behind F1, Project Cars, and DiRT, for a whopping $1.2 billion. EA plans to buy out 100% of Codemasters stock at 604p (roughly $7.98) per share, but there's no details on how this will be paid out (e.g. stock and cash payments).

Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive originally made a bid on Codemasters. Take-Two was prepared to pay as much as $973 million to acquire Codemasters, but EA undercut Take-Two and exceeded the bid by some $273 million.

Codemasters stock spiked 22% to 655.92 today following the acquisition announcement. The buyout is a win-win for both companies: EA significantly expands its racing portfolio and Codemasters gets a cash influx, no longer has to worry about publishing/distribution deals, and gets access to high-end technologies and infrastructures to power its games.

EA expects the deal to close in early 2021.