All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Spider-Man Remastered gets new ray tracing performance mode on PS5

Insomniac Games adds in a new performance-driven ray tracing mode on Spider-Man Remastered, bringing higher FPS and RT on PS5.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Dec 13 2020 5:35 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Insomniac is doing some awesome things with the PS5's ray tracing capabilities right out of the gate, and now matches higher FPS with ray-traced visuals in the new Spider-Man remaster.

Spider-Man Remastered gets new ray tracing performance mode on PS5 5 | TweakTown.com

First Spider-Man Miles Morales got a RT Performance mode, and now the Spider-Man Remastered re-release is getting it too.

A new update for the remaster (v 1.0002) adds the mode, and it essentially boosts frame rates when ray-tracing is turned on. The trade-off is resolution takes a hit. So the reflections and lighting will look great, and the game will feel more fluid at 60FPS, but the resolution will drop below native 4K and switch to dynamic resolution scaling.

We don't have Spider-Man Remastered so we can't show you side-by-sides of what the new update changes, but we do know the RT Performance mode in Miles Morales seems to affect population density. Overall you won't notice a huge impact to visual quality though and I highly recommend trying out the new mode.

"This is an alternate version of the 60 frames per second "Performance" mode, adding ray-tracing by adjusting the screen resolution, reflection quality, and pedestrian density."

Also remember Spider-Man Remastered can't be purchased on its own. It's exclusive to the $69.99 PS5 version of Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Right now both Miles Morales and Spider-Man Remastered have three modes:

  • Performance Mode - 4K 60FPS with upscaling
  • Performance Mode RT - 60FPS with ray tracing
  • Fidelity Mode - Native 4K 30FPS with ray tracing

AI/Pedestrian comparison

Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£64.45
£67.47£63.28£65.27
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/13/2020 at 3:16 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.