All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs! 🔥

VRCover for Quest 2 sold out almost immediately

The Quest 2 VR Covers sold out faster than we could report on them begin available. All four versions were gone in less than a day.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Dec 10 2020 3:12 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

After months of delay for the Oculus Quest 2 VR Cover facial interface replacement, the kits sold out almost immediately after becoming available.

VRCover for Quest 2 sold out almost immediately 05 | TweakTown.com

VR Cover recently launched its Quest 2 facial interface in a handful of colors. The company announced the standard black cover alongside a Winter Edition, which offers a white leather cushion and a red plastic interface. The Winter Edition launched at the end of November, and the black version was available started December 8. Both versions are entirely sold out, with no word on when the next shipment would arrive at VR Covers' warehouse.

Additionally, VR Cover worked with two popular VR YouTubers to created branded versions of the VR Cover kits. Thrillseeker, who won the VR Awards VR creator of the year, offered a pink version of the facial interface paired with a white leather cover. At the same time, VR Oasis offered a light blue version paired with a white leather cover.

All four versions of the VR Cover facial interface are completely sold out and likely won't be back in time for the holidays.

Buy at Amazon

VR Cover for Oculus Quest 1 - Washable Hygienic Cotton Cover (2 pcs)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.00
$24.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/10/2020 at 3:04 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.