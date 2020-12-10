VRCover for Quest 2 sold out almost immediately

The Quest 2 VR Covers sold out faster than we could report on them begin available. All four versions were gone in less than a day.

After months of delay for the Oculus Quest 2 VR Cover facial interface replacement, the kits sold out almost immediately after becoming available.

VR Cover recently launched its Quest 2 facial interface in a handful of colors. The company announced the standard black cover alongside a Winter Edition, which offers a white leather cushion and a red plastic interface. The Winter Edition launched at the end of November, and the black version was available started December 8. Both versions are entirely sold out, with no word on when the next shipment would arrive at VR Covers' warehouse.

Additionally, VR Cover worked with two popular VR YouTubers to created branded versions of the VR Cover kits. Thrillseeker, who won the VR Awards VR creator of the year, offered a pink version of the facial interface paired with a white leather cover. At the same time, VR Oasis offered a light blue version paired with a white leather cover.

All four versions of the VR Cover facial interface are completely sold out and likely won't be back in time for the holidays.