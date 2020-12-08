All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

Razer's teeny-tiny Tomahawk Gaming Desktop PC is now up for pre-order

Razer's interesting Tomahawk Gaming Desktop is now available for pre-order, starting at $2399 without a GPU or $3199 with RTX 3080.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 8 2020 8:30 PM CST
Razer introduced the new Tomahawk Gaming Desktop at CES 2020 earlier this year, before the world was turned upside down by COVID-19, and now the small gaming PC is up for pre-order.

Razer's teeny-tiny Tomahawk Gaming Desktop PC is now up for pre-order 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop is up for pre-order starting at $2399 (with no GPU) which will give you an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD (yay) with a 2TB HDD @ 5400RPM (wtf). We have cooling through 120mm fans at the top, and another on the GPU.

Razer also offers the Tomahawk Gaming Desktop with a GPU as well, for $3199 -- where you will get the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card.

Razer's teeny-tiny Tomahawk Gaming Desktop PC is now up for pre-order 09 | TweakTown.comRazer's teeny-tiny Tomahawk Gaming Desktop PC is now up for pre-order 10 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, razer.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

