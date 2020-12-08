Razer's teeny-tiny Tomahawk Gaming Desktop PC is now up for pre-order

Razer's interesting Tomahawk Gaming Desktop is now available for pre-order, starting at $2399 without a GPU or $3199 with RTX 3080.

Razer introduced the new Tomahawk Gaming Desktop at CES 2020 earlier this year, before the world was turned upside down by COVID-19, and now the small gaming PC is up for pre-order.

The new Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop is up for pre-order starting at $2399 (with no GPU) which will give you an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD (yay) with a 2TB HDD @ 5400RPM (wtf). We have cooling through 120mm fans at the top, and another on the GPU.

Razer also offers the Tomahawk Gaming Desktop with a GPU as well, for $3199 -- where you will get the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card.