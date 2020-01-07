Razer Tomahawk modular PC: packs Core i9 CPU and RTX 2080 SUPER GPU

CES 2020 - Razer had one of the best-looking modular gaming PCs at CES 2020 with its new Tomahawk Gaming Desktop, which is built on the concept of Intel's new Ghost Canyon NUC.

The new Razer Tomahawk sees your graphics card vertically mounted and front-and-center to the glass window, with the company building the Tomahawk in an all-aluminum chassis. It's easy to get into with a lock-and-slide mechanism at the back of the Tomahawk, providing a tool-free leap into the PC.

Razer will let you configure the Tomahawk modular g aming PC with up to an Intel Core i9 processor, 64GB of RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card. We should expect the new Razer Tomahawk modular gaming PC to start at around $2000, and I'm sure it'll be an expensive little beast with a Core i9, 64GB of RAM, and GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card.

But man, does it look good. It looks more like an awesome external GPU enclosure than it does a full-fledged gaming PC that can handle some of the highest-end components you can buy.