Call of Duty Warzone hits 85 million players in less than a year

Warzone, aka the most important thing Activision has done, now has 80 million active players across all consoles and PC platforms.

Today Activision confirmed some epic stats for Call of Duty. The franchise has made over $3 billion in sales and mTX so far in 2020, and Warzone has hit 85 million active players on all platforms. It took Warzone 269 days (or roughly 9 months) to hit the 85 million player milestone.

Warzone remains an extremely important part of Activision's new tethered business model. Warzone will be the connective tissue that links all mainline Call of Duty games going forward, offering a free-to-play entry point with cross-progression, cross-saves, and cross-play. More importantly, Warzone is also another microtransaction avenue for Activision.

Right now the Call of Duty franchise has four monetized points of access and play: two premium console/PC games, CoD Mobile, and Warzone. This is all part of Activision's new four-part business plan.

Activision also notes that over 200 million people played Call of Duty games in 2020, and total MAUs for Q3 hit 100 million. Total hours played in Call of Duty games is up 700% over last year, Modern Warfare/Warzone players are up 10-fold, and Call of Duty Mobile has been downloaded 300 million times.