All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

NVIDIA's new GeForce 457.51 WHQL drivers support new RTX 3060 Ti

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card supported with NVIDIA's newly-released GeForce Game Ready 457.51 WHQL drivers.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 2 2020 9:14 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has released its new GeForce 457.51 WHQL drivers, which provide support for the newly-released GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. You can get them here.

NVIDIA's new GeForce 457.51 WHQL drivers support new RTX 3060 Ti 511 | TweakTown.com

The new drivers also fix some issues with Ampere-based graphics cards, where bluescreens were happening when you'd wake your system up from sleep. On top of that, Freestyle and Ansel fixes have been applied with the new drivers for Star Wars: Squadrons.

You can read more about it and download the GeForce Game Ready 457.51 WHQL drivers here.

Follow on Google News
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 Super (RTX 2070 Super Gaming X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1149.99
$1199.99$1099.98$839.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2020 at 9:14 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.