NVIDIA's new GeForce 457.51 WHQL drivers support new RTX 3060 Ti

NVIDIA has released its new GeForce 457.51 WHQL drivers, which provide support for the newly-released GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. You can get them here.

The new drivers also fix some issues with Ampere-based graphics cards, where bluescreens were happening when you'd wake your system up from sleep. On top of that, Freestyle and Ansel fixes have been applied with the new drivers for Star Wars: Squadrons.

You can read more about it and download the GeForce Game Ready 457.51 WHQL drivers here.