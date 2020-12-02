All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

Cyberpunk 2077 lets you capture EPIC screenshots with new photo mode

CD Projekt RED has baked in a native photo mode in Cyberpunk 2077 on all platforms that's perfect for capturing epic moments.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Dec 2 2020 4:33 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cyberpunk 2077 will ship with a powerful and flexible photo mode to capture all those epic Night City moments.

Every single time I watch a Cyberpunk video I think "I sure hope this game has a photo mode." Today CD Projekt RED made my dreams a reality. Not only does Cyberpunk 2077 have a built-in photo mode option, but it's pretty robust and looks almost as dynamic as Miles Morales' editor.

The new photo mode trailer showcases what kinds of captures you can take. The possibilities are pretty endless. You can change V.'s pose, adjust the frames, touch up effects like exposure and depth of field, and there's even a save/load option that could let you save presets and lock them in for easy access later. Or it could let you save or load the game directly from the photo mode editor?

Cyberpunk 2077 releases December 10, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

Cyberpunk 2077 lets you capture EPIC screenshots with new photo mode 87 | TweakTown.comCyberpunk 2077 lets you capture EPIC screenshots with new photo mode 88 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES
Cyberpunk 2077 lets you capture EPIC screenshots with new photo mode 89 | TweakTown.comCyberpunk 2077 lets you capture EPIC screenshots with new photo mode 90 | TweakTown.com
Follow on Google News
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2020 at 3:41 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.