Cyberpunk 2077 lets you capture EPIC screenshots with new photo mode

CD Projekt RED has baked in a native photo mode in Cyberpunk 2077 on all platforms that's perfect for capturing epic moments.

Cyberpunk 2077 will ship with a powerful and flexible photo mode to capture all those epic Night City moments.

Every single time I watch a Cyberpunk video I think "I sure hope this game has a photo mode." Today CD Projekt RED made my dreams a reality. Not only does Cyberpunk 2077 have a built-in photo mode option, but it's pretty robust and looks almost as dynamic as Miles Morales' editor.

The new photo mode trailer showcases what kinds of captures you can take. The possibilities are pretty endless. You can change V.'s pose, adjust the frames, touch up effects like exposure and depth of field, and there's even a save/load option that could let you save presets and lock them in for easy access later. Or it could let you save or load the game directly from the photo mode editor?

Cyberpunk 2077 releases December 10, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES