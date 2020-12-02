PS5 supply in Australia and New Zealand sold out until 2021

Sony officially confirms Australia and New Zealand have sold out of all PlayStation 5 stock, and won't receive more until 2021.

Sony recently promised that more PlayStation 5 consoles will be shipped out before the end of the year. Some regions aren't included in this re-stocking plan.

The PS5 is the biggest console launch in PlayStation history and the systems are flying off shelves. Supply is more than constrained: scalpers are hoarding thousands of PS5s and consumers are lining up outside of stores for the chance to buy a system. Sony says more PS5s will be shipped to global worldwide regions, but some Oceanic countries will have to wait until 2021.

Sony confirm that all PS5 stock has been sold out in Australia and New Zealand and no more systems will be available until next year. "SIE Australia and New Zealand are pleased to have fulfilled all PS5 stock available to Australians and New Zealanders in 2020. We look forward to making more stock available in 2021," said in a statement to Kotaku Australia.

It's worth noting that some global regions generate more gaming revenue than others. Japan, for example, typically dominates PlayStation earnings as the biggest contributor to purchases, sales, and service monetization. North America comes in second, and Europe in third. Asia-Pacific (which includes New Zealand and Australia) comes in at fourth place.