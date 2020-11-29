All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

In a bad twist of fate, PS5 scalpers have more inventory than stores

A scalper group in the United Kingdom has secured almost 3,500 PlayStation 5 consoles for resale--more than actual retailers.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Nov 29 2020 12:41 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Scalpers are coming together to sell their PS5s in a high-price marketplace, and they actually have more inventory that retailers.

In a bad twist of fate, PS5 scalpers have more inventory than stores 65 | TweakTown.com

The PS5 is sold out everywhere. Even if a store gets more inventory online or on the shelves, the consoles get snapped up almost immediately. It's a story immemorial that comes with any console launch (especially Nintendo systems), but the stakes are even higher now that everyone wants to stay at home because of COVID-19.

With scarcity comes big markups from scalpers. It's unavoidable especially with something as hot as a PS5. Everyone wants one, but who actually gets one comes down to luck and money. One UK group, CrepChiefNotify, has amassed roughly 3,500 PS5 consoles to resell to consumers.

The group is actually run on Discord and has thousands of members--but you have to pay to get in. It's like a club that gets first access to products because they know where--and when--to buy them. It's part of the reason the PS5 is so scarce; these groups know how to game a digital system responsible for shipping millions of products. The average Joe simply doesn't have that kind of knowledge.

Sony has promised that more PlayStation 5 stock will be replenished soon, and they've also confirmed the console is the best-selling PlayStation of all time. This is good news for Sony, but for consumers who want to play Miles Morales or push 4K 60FPS in games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, it's just a tease.

Buy at Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$73.78
$69.99$70.74$51.09
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/29/2020 at 12:41 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.