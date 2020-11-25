All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Sony promises more PlayStation 5 stock before the end of the year

Sony thanks gamers eveyrwhere for making the PS5 launch their 'biggest console launch ever', more PS5 stock is coming soon.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 25 2020 8:32 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It was only days ago that we were writing that Sony boss Jim Ryan said the PlayStation 5 was sold out, saying "Everything is sold. Absolutely everything sold". But what about trying to get one before April 2021... well, you might be in luck.

Sony tweeted from the offiical PlayStation Twitter account that it wanted to thank gamers for making the PS5 the "biggest console launch ever" for Sony. Sony added: "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers".

We all know how hard it is to buy a PlayStation 5 -- or an Xbox Series X or S console anywhere on the planet right now, but it appears Sony will have more stock before the end of the year -- and I'm sure it's going to go in a snap of your fingers.

Sony promises more PlayStation 5 stock before the end of the year 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition - PlayStati

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.88
$69.88$69.88-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/25/2020 at 9:10 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.