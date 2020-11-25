Sony promises more PlayStation 5 stock before the end of the year

It was only days ago that we were writing that Sony boss Jim Ryan said the PlayStation 5 was sold out, saying "Everything is sold. Absolutely everything sold". But what about trying to get one before April 2021... well, you might be in luck.

Sony tweeted from the offiical PlayStation Twitter account that it wanted to thank gamers for making the PS5 the "biggest console launch ever" for Sony. Sony added: "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers".

We all know how hard it is to buy a PlayStation 5 -- or an Xbox Series X or S console anywhere on the planet right now, but it appears Sony will have more stock before the end of the year -- and I'm sure it's going to go in a snap of your fingers.