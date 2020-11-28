All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This custom PS5 channels old-school 90s PlayStation vibes

One gamer puts a small colorful touch on the PlayStation 5 that hearkens back to the origin days of the PlayStation brand.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Nov 28 2020 3:37 PM CST
Remember that epic old-school PS logo? One gamer applies a quick color change to his PS5 to channel those 1990s vibes.

Lots of gamers are customizing their PS5s. First we saw a snazzy all-black PS5, then an amazing (or spectacular) Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5. Now Twitter user Game Reaper 187 has put a small touch of color to the PS5's logo to bring back retro memories.

The stylized design is something that all PS1 owners will recognize--the colorful PS combo has adorned many CRTs back in the day. Could Sony release something like this in the future? Let's hope so. The PS5's detachable face plates make it a perfect system for customization, and Sony could simply sell plates instead of re-releasing whole console SKUs.

Buy at Amazon

Demon's Souls - PlayStation 5

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

