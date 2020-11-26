All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Check out this awesome custom Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5

If Sony won't release custom PlayStation 5's, then gamers will make their own. Check out this awesome custom Miles Morales PS5.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Nov 26 2020 6:35 PM CST
Spider-Man Miles Morales is hands-down the best PS5 launch game and is definitely among the top PS release games of all time...so it's only fitting Miles gets his own custom console.

Check out this awesome custom Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 8 | TweakTown.com
Sony might not release custom PS5s for a while, but that hasn't stopped skilled gamers from creating their own. Introducing Brandon Antonio's custom Miles Morales PS5 complete with a snazzy black paintjob and spider-verse logo. It's a simple touch compared to more elaborate special edition systems, but the all-black look and iconic logo goes great with entertainment system setups.

Check out this awesome custom Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 5 | TweakTown.comCheck out this awesome custom Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 6 | TweakTown.com

I myself like the two-tone black-and-white design of the stock PlayStation 5, but I'd definitely consider picking this variant up over the base version. Miles really has that effect on you, especially after you play the game on PS5.

This design is more stylish than the all-black PS5 made by another crafty gamer...but that DualSense does look fantastic with a midnight coat of paint.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

