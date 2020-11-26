Check out this awesome custom Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5

If Sony won't release custom PlayStation 5's, then gamers will make their own. Check out this awesome custom Miles Morales PS5.

Spider-Man Miles Morales is hands-down the best PS5 launch game and is definitely among the top PS release games of all time...so it's only fitting Miles gets his own custom console.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Sony might not release custom PS5s for a while, but that hasn't stopped skilled gamers from creating their own. Introducing Brandon Antonio's custom Miles Morales PS5 complete with a snazzy black paintjob and spider-verse logo. It's a simple touch compared to more elaborate special edition systems, but the all-black look and iconic logo goes great with entertainment system setups.

I myself like the two-tone black-and-white design of the stock PlayStation 5, but I'd definitely consider picking this variant up over the base version. Miles really has that effect on you, especially after you play the game on PS5.

This design is more stylish than the all-black PS5 made by another crafty gamer...but that DualSense does look fantastic with a midnight coat of paint.