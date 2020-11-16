This all-black PlayStation 5 looks great, when will Sony make them?

This stylish midnight-black PlayStation 5 and Dualsense controller combo looks like something Neo would play in The Matrix.

Gamers are starting to customize their PS5 consoles, and it's amazing what a simple color swap can do.

The PS5's current two-tone color style has fans somewhat divided. Fans like me enjoy the new exotic and alien design, but others prefer the historical all-black chassis first ushered in by the PS2. So what would the PS5 look like if it were midnight black? Pretty snazzy.

PS5 owners have painted their consoles and controllers in matching shades of jet black. Reddit user Yazuka83 painted their DualSense black and even swapped in the DualShock 4's D-Pad and colored face buttons for some extra flair. The result is union of last-gen with current-gen form factor and design.

Other images of a black PS5 have popped up too, namely from popular artist Alan Walker, but we don't 100% know the other source:

Sony's new PlayStation is easily customizable thanks to the easily-removable face plates. You can simply pop them off, paint whatever you want on their white surface, and pop them back on. Et voila! Custom console. The same isn't really true for the PS4 (especially not the PS4 Pro) or the Xbox.

