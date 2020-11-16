All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

This all-black PlayStation 5 looks great, when will Sony make them?

This stylish midnight-black PlayStation 5 and Dualsense controller combo looks like something Neo would play in The Matrix.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Nov 16 2020 1:32 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Gamers are starting to customize their PS5 consoles, and it's amazing what a simple color swap can do.

This all-black PlayStation 5 looks great, when will Sony make them? 75 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The PS5's current two-tone color style has fans somewhat divided. Fans like me enjoy the new exotic and alien design, but others prefer the historical all-black chassis first ushered in by the PS2. So what would the PS5 look like if it were midnight black? Pretty snazzy.

PS5 owners have painted their consoles and controllers in matching shades of jet black. Reddit user Yazuka83 painted their DualSense black and even swapped in the DualShock 4's D-Pad and colored face buttons for some extra flair. The result is union of last-gen with current-gen form factor and design.

This all-black PlayStation 5 looks great, when will Sony make them? 46 | TweakTown.comThis all-black PlayStation 5 looks great, when will Sony make them? 47 | TweakTown.com

Other images of a black PS5 have popped up too, namely from popular artist Alan Walker, but we don't 100% know the other source:

This all-black PlayStation 5 looks great, when will Sony make them? 35 | TweakTown.com

Sony's new PlayStation is easily customizable thanks to the easily-removable face plates. You can simply pop them off, paint whatever you want on their white surface, and pop them back on. Et voila! Custom console. The same isn't really true for the PS4 (especially not the PS4 Pro) or the Xbox.

Here's more of our PS5 coverage, including some tricks and tips regarding saves:

Buy at Amazon

DualSense Wireless Controller

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.96
$69.96$69.96-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/16/2020 at 1:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, reddit.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.