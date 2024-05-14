Bethesda's Fallout 4 Next Gen Update 2 released, aims to fix issues with Next Gen Update 1

Fallout 4 Next Gen Update 2 is here to fix Next Gen Update 1, while also improving console support for visual fidelity and different frame-rate options.

Bethesda's long-awaited 'next-gen' update for Fallout 4 arrived just in time to ride the wave of the smash hit Amazon Prime series, which saw the 2015 game once again become one of the most played titles on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The update improved performance and visual fidelity for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S while adding ultrawide support for the PC version, several bug fixes, and some free add-on content that included new weapons, armor, and even quests.

However, the reception was not one of universal acclaim, as the 'next-gen' update for Fallout 4 broke many PC mods and added new glitches and crashes for gamers. Many players also reported problems with 4K or Quality Mode on Xbox Series X.

Today, Bethesda Game Studios released a new update for Fallout 4, 'Next Gen Update 2.' This update fixes some of the issues that arrived with the original Next Gen Update while expanding the visual modes for consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can now choose Quality or Performance fidelity while also setting the target frame rate to either 30, 40, or 60 FPS.

Mods for PC players are still broken, as the Fallout 4 Script Extender (F4SE) needs to be updated for the new game version. This is why the highly anticipated fan mod Fallout: London had its release postponed. Based on reports of continued issues (many gamers are still experiencing crashes, bugs, and glitches), we should expect to see Fallout 4 Next Gen Update 3 in the near future.