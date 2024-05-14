Bethesda's Fallout 4 Next Gen Update 2 released, aims to fix issues with Next Gen Update 1

Bethesda's long-awaited 'next-gen' update for Fallout 4 arrived just in time to ride the wave of the smash hit Amazon Prime series, which saw the 2015 game once again become one of the most played titles on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
The update improved performance and visual fidelity for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S while adding ultrawide support for the PC version, several bug fixes, and some free add-on content that included new weapons, armor, and even quests.
However, the reception was not one of universal acclaim, as the 'next-gen' update for Fallout 4 broke many PC mods and added new glitches and crashes for gamers. Many players also reported problems with 4K or Quality Mode on Xbox Series X.
Today, Bethesda Game Studios released a new update for Fallout 4, 'Next Gen Update 2.' This update fixes some of the issues that arrived with the original Next Gen Update while expanding the visual modes for consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can now choose Quality or Performance fidelity while also setting the target frame rate to either 30, 40, or 60 FPS.
Mods for PC players are still broken, as the Fallout 4 Script Extender (F4SE) needs to be updated for the new game version. This is why the highly anticipated fan mod Fallout: London had its release postponed. Based on reports of continued issues (many gamers are still experiencing crashes, bugs, and glitches), we should expect to see Fallout 4 Next Gen Update 3 in the near future.
Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 Display Settings
Thanks to your feedback, we've been able to implement the ability to control your graphic fidelity and performance. We highly recommend you run with the default settings but now you can change your options to better fit your playstyle and display.
Frame Rate Target
Frame Rate Target allows you to choose between 30, 40, and 60 (default). It is important to note that to select 40, your display must be able to support 120hz.
Visual and Performance Prioritization
You can now choose between Visuals and Performance (default) while trying to maintain frame rate target. If you choose Frame Rate Target of 60, we recommend selecting Performance. Both modes may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier.
Please note both modes can only be changed from the main menu.
Bug Fixes
- General stability improvements
- Fixed visual issue with certain imagespaces
- Auto HDR is re-enabled (Xbox Series S|X)
- Fixed issue where reserved space was not displayed correctly in load order menu (Xbox Series S|X)
- Fixed issue with character name field when in widescreen mode. (PC)
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused bundles to not fully download and could cause a crash
- Fixed an issue with material swaps
- Fixed an issue with load order that would break DLC until a restart after downloading mods (PlayStation 5)
- Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a crash if you returned to the Main Menu with queued mods still downloading (PlayStation 5)
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Creation Club menu to not appear (Microsoft Store)
- Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to the network after a suspend/resume with the network disabled (Xbox One)
Creations Fixes
- Fixed missing art issue with certain Creations
- Read more: Fallout 4 conquers PlayStation Plus charts amid TV show success
- Read more: Fallout 76 player drops a nuke on Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer's Camp
- Read more: Bethesda's Todd Howard is looking into ways to make Elder Scrolls and Fallout games quicker
- Read more: 32% of all Amazon Prime subscribers watched the Fallout TV show, or 65 million people