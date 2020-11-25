Pimax completely overhauled the Pimax VR Experience beta

Pimax is building a VR environment for launch games from VR called Pimax VR Experience. The latest beta fixes a ton of bugs.

Pimax recently launched the Pimax VR Experience beta, which gives Pimax owners a brand-specific content launcher and home environment. Today it released a new update that introduces "major core changes" to the Pimax VR Experience software.

Pimax said that some of the planned future feature updates would require significant changes to the VR Experience code. Rather than tackle issues as they come up, the software team decided to give it a pre-emptive rebuild. The current iteration is not a complete rebuild, but the company is rolling out a new version because it includes a long list of bug fixes and several feature updates.

Pimax VR Experience 0.70.0.0 beta includes support for touchpad and thumbstick scrolling in all drop-down menus and scrollable pages. You can also now use a mouse scroll wheel to cycle through pages of content. The new version also includes click and drag on the HTC Vive and Valve Index controllers by half-pressing the trigger button.

The most significant new feature is the per-eye IPD adjustment, which allows you to adjust one lens at a time by up to 1mm in 0.1mm increments. It also includes an IPD Offset default button that can restore default IPD values.

The new software version also includes a long list of bug fixes and updates to pre-existing features. Here's a list of all the changes.

• Update: Core: The entire Unity project has been largely refactored to reduce internal reference dependencies

• Update: Core: Improved performance and reliability of the application thanks to major core changes

• Update: Core: Refactored Main Dashboard functionality, modularity and handling to further improve performance and reliability

• Update: Core: Entirely refactored VR controller & hand-tracking code and input handler.

• Update: Core: Replaced hardcoded hand model names and setting IDs, with dynamic ones for future extended model support

• Update: Core: Improved UI Theme management for future custom themes, colours, styles, skyboxes, etc.

• Update: Core: Improved communication with PiTool

• Update: Core: Improved mouse cursor handling

• Update: Core: Mouse and controller pointer events

• Update: Core: Improved leap motion hand-tracking handling

• Update: Core: Improved functionality and reliability of application Restart/Reload/Quit features

• Update: IPD Offset (Vertical) Adjustment slider per-eye granularity changed from +-0.5 to +-0.1 (-10 to +10 granularity))

• Update: SteamVR Optimization code completely re-written. Now more reliable, always updating the active config file parameters

• Update: SteamVR Optimization default GPUSpeed values changed to 2500 (because of latest SteamVR changes)

• Update: PE is automatically increasing all existing SteamVR Optimization profiles by setting GPUSpeed = 2500 (if previously set to lower)

• Update: SteamVR Optimization GPUSpeed adjustment range is now 2500-6000

• Update: Haptic feedback (vibration) now triggered upon press and release of trigger

• Update: Added smooth animations to Game-icons and Buttons upon hover (more animations to be added)

• Update: Updated time display format to match local System time format

• Update: Updated the analog clock icon to show system time

• Update: Adjusted laser ray

• Fix: Multiple issues that caused incorrect applying and listing of game-profiles in Setting, Profiles and Advanced page, sometimes applying incorrect values to the headset/PiTool

• Fix: Incorrect listing of Command lines in Command Line Manager

• Fix: Corrected UI Scale values for more proper size and distance for Small and Miniature UI Scale mode

• Fix: Readjusted VR controller positions

• Fix: Readjusted mouse pointer positions

• Fix: Path issue with game thumbnails not showing correctly

• Fix: Quick settings load/save/apply issues

• Fix: Issues where manually applying Steam VR optimizations might show a failure, even when it was successful

• Fix: Issues where automatically applying Steam VR optimizations upon game launch might show a failure, even when it was successful

• Fix: Issues where the dashboard re-center button does not work correctly

The Pimax VR Experience 0.70.0.0 beta is available to anyone with a Pimax headset and who wishes to try it. You will need version 1.0.2.086 (V7) of thePiTool driver package installed before you can install the Pimax VR Experience beta. Here's a link to the PiTool installer, and this is the link for the beta software.