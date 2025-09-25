Deus Ex Remastered could be the most disappointing remaster of 2025

Deus Ex Remastered has been announced at State of Play, and it appears that the graphics have barely improved since its release in 2000.

TL;DR: Deus Ex Remastered, announced at PlayStation State of Play, updates the 2000 classic with improved lighting, shadows, and controls but offers only modest graphical enhancements comparable to mid-2000s visuals. Unlike other standout 2025 remasters, it preserves the original's gameplay and atmosphere without groundbreaking improvements.

The 25-year-old PC classic Deus Ex is finally getting a remaster, but what was shown in the recently released trailer could be the most disappointing remaster I have seen in quite some time.

Deus Ex Remastered was announced at the recent PlayStation State of Play event, and when the original title was first released in 2000, it redefined what gaming could be as it combined first-person shooting, stealth, and RPG mechanics into a player-driven choice that few games before it had. Unfortunately, the Deus Ex Remaster appears not to be doing anything groundbreaking, as the improved graphics aren't particularly impressive.

In 2025, we have seen some incredible remasters hit the gaming market, with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered leading the pack in terms of popularity, offering a completely overhauled experience of a classic title. Followed by Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, which took an extremely popular classic title and gave it a fresh coat of pixels, increasing the visual fidelity of the title immensely. Both of these games managed to retain the old-school feel of the original games, while also bringing the graphical levels up to those of a game released in the 2020s.

Unfortunately, Deus Ex Remastered has improved graphics from a 2000s-era game to a late 2000s-era game. Or as one YouTube comment puts it, "upgraded visuals from 2000 to 2005".

Besides the disappointing graphical improvements, Deus Ex Remastered will feature an overhauled control scheme adapted for consoles, along with enhanced lighting, shadows, particle systems, and upscaled textures.

"This remaster isn't just a visual upgrade, but a preservation of Deus Ex's DNA - carefully modernized without sacrificing the conspiratorial paranoia that made the original game so iconic," reads the PlayStation blog

